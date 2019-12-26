'What on earth?': Brighton fans baffled as KEY man left out against Tottenham

Graham Potter has named his starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this afternoon.
Graham Potter has named his starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this afternoon.

Graham Potter has named his starting Xi to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this afternoon.

And Brighton fans were at a loss at some of their manager's selections - with Lewis Dunk not even in the squad.

Here's how YOU reacted to the news:

@SamueelKent: "What on earth?"

@HarveyParker_: "Show us the real team"

@liam_davies23: "Good joke lads"

@MikeKing14_; "Did Dunk have one too many slices of Turkey yesterday??"

@robsturgess: "Talk about throwing in the towel before the game starts"

@barhamstash: "Doesn’t quite scream goals or stopping them does it? Weirdly I’d have targeted today instead of Bournemouth who’s corner has turned... #bhafc"

@BRutter54: "Remember how disappointed with the line-up we were at Watford? Keep the faith. This is using your squad properly"

@littleboris: "So either Dunk is injured/unwell or we’ve had a huge offer for him in January that’s impossible to turn down"

@Milesy64: "Mr dunks?"

@JohnnyWalker059; "Where's that Maupay dude? Where's Dunk? DO WE ACTUALLY HAVE A CHANCE?"