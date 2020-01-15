What the bookies are saying Brighton's £50m-rated star defender and the reported interest

Lewis Dunk has been constantly linked with a big money move away from Brighton this window - but what are the bookies saying?

The 28-year-old Albion skipper has been in fine for Graham Potter's team this season and many fans are baffled why he has not been included in recent England squads.

Aside from a brief loan spell at Bristol City in 2013, Dunk has spent the entirety of his career at Brighton and was a big part of the side that achieved promotion to the Premier League in the 2016–17 season.

The Brighton-born tackler then became the club's captain under Potter for this season and picked up an England cap back in 2018... but this means Premier League clubs have been taking an interest.

Here's what the bookies have to say:

Cash-rich Chelsea are yet to make their first major signing of the transfer window and have been heavily linked with a move for the England international defender.

Frank Lampard is keen to bolster his sometimes leaky defence and believes Dunk good be a good fit - and the bookies believe so, too. Sky Bet have installed the London club as favourites to sign Dunk at 4/6.

Mikel Arteta's new-look Arsenal are also in the running to sign Albion's prized asset as the Spanish manager looks to complete the first incoming deal of his Emirates stadium tenure.

However, Sky Bet believes Arsenal are significantly less likely to sign Dunk, with longer odds of 12/1 offered at the time of writing.

At a gaping 20/1, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City look even less likely to land Dunk during this transfer window, despite the Champions' well-documented injury list and defensive issues so far this campaign.