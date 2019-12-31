Scroll down and click through the pages.

Where are they now? Brighton's first starting XI of the 2010s

Brighton extended their unbeaten run to four matches against Walsall in Albion's first game of the decade.

From the BBC match report that day: "The Seagulls were rewarded for their bright start in the eighth minute when Glenn Murray collected Elliott Bennett's pass to fire home. Walsall pulled level when Marc Richards powered in a drive, but Nicky Forster's clever volley restored Brighton's lead.

Poyet was most recently the manager of Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

1. Gus Poyet - manager

Became a football agent after finishing his playing career.

2. Michel Kuipers

Still turning out for Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

3. Tommy Elphick

On 19 July 2017, he switched to the Indian Super League with Chennaiyin FC where he retired in 2019.

4. Iigo Caldern

