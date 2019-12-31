Where are they now? Brighton's first starting XI of the 2010s

From the BBC match report that day: "The Seagulls were rewarded for their bright start in the eighth minute when Glenn Murray collected Elliott Bennett's pass to fire home. Walsall pulled level when Marc Richards powered in a drive, but Nicky Forster's clever volley restored Brighton's lead.

1. Gus Poyet - manager Poyet was most recently the manager of Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

2. Michel Kuipers Became a football agent after finishing his playing career.

3. Tommy Elphick Still turning out for Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

4. Iigo Caldern On 19 July 2017, he switched to the Indian Super League with Chennaiyin FC where he retired in 2019.

