Why Brighton are facing a race against the clock to seal new signings before Aston Villa clash

Brighton face a race against the clock if they are to secure new signings ahead of the visit of Aston Villa on Sunday.

Graham Potter has been coy on transfers so far this season - however, Albion have been linked with a move for several strikers

But the club will need to finalise deals quickly if they want to be included in the squad for the clash against Dean Smith's Villa on Saturday afternoon.

Premier League rules stipulate that all paperwork relating to a transfer must be submitted to and approved by “12 noon on the last working day before the date of the first league match.”

Although no activity is expected this morning, if the Seagulls do make a breakthrough they have until midday today to secure any new signings - otherwise, they won’t be able to feature until the trip to Bournemouth on Tuesday, January 21.

Potter is believed to be targeting additions during this window, with Glenn Murray linked with an Amex Stadium exit.