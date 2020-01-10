Why Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin can be a real problem for Brighton and Hove Albion

By Ben Pett

Brighton and Hove Albion will hope to secure the double against Everton as they travel to Goodison Park this Saturday.

Albion enjoyed a 3-2 home triumph against the Toffees back in October when Everton were struggling somewhat under their previous manager Marco Silva.

A player Brighton must be wary of this time is Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The striker has come into form as of late, with three goals in his last three games including a brace against Newcastle.

The young Englishman also scored at the Amex Stadium earlier this season when he fired home on the 74th minute after coming on as a second half substitute for Alex Iwobi.

Since Carlo Ancelotti's recent arrival, the young forward has found a new lease of life after only five goals in the previous 16 matches.

So what is Calvert-Lewin capable of under the new era of Ancelotti?

So far he has two goals more than he did in the whole of last season, having played half the amount of games. This was helped by interim manager and fan favourite Duncan Ferguson, who seemed to unleash the old Calvert-Lewin the club know, putting in a number of top performances including the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

Ancelottii has managed a number of world class teams during his 25 year managerial career such as Real Madrid, AC Milan, PSG and Chelsea. Players he has notably worked with and brought out their best include Filippo Inzaghi, Alexandre Pato, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Karim Benzema.

With experience of working with players of that calibre, Calvert-Lewin is under the right guidance to be a top Premier League player. His speed, aerial threat and quick feet can prove deadly for Everton as long as he is provided the right service.

Since Ancelotti's arrival to the Premier League, Everton have had more shots than any other team, a stat which can only prove positive for Calvert-Lewin, knowing he is getting in the right positions to create chances for his side.

A good run of performances by Calvert-Lewin could also give England boss Gareth Southgate a headache when choosing his strikers for the upcoming 2020 European Championship.