Wilfried Zaha makes a surprise admission after Crystal Palace draw against Brighton and Hove Albion

Crystal Palace goalscorer Wilfried Zaha admitted his team barely had the ball during their 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday night.

Graham Potter’s Brighton dominated for the majority of the match and took the lead in the second half thanks to a fine finish from Neal Maupay - his seventh goal of a very productive season.

Palace improved in the later stages and Zaha netted the leveller with 15 minutes remaining. The Ivory Coast international beat Martin Montoya and then lashed home a left-footed finish beyond Albion keeper Maty Ryan.

“It was a big game for both teams and I’m glad we got back in it - if you can’t win, don’t lose,” Zaha said. “I was overjoyed to get the goal because we’ve worked so hard and we’ve got a good run going.

“We barely had the ball so even when we had attacks we were too tired to do anything! Props to them. We didn’t have the best half because we basically didn’t do anything. But then we pushed on and pressed them and we deserved a point at least.”

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was pleased with the contribution of his talisman.

“I think it’s Wilf’s [Zaha] third goal in four games,” said the the former England who oversaw his 100th game in charge of Palace on Monday. “It’s something he’s worked on and he’s shooting an awful lot more than he used to now in training. When you have a player like Wilf and a team with guts and determination you always have a chance.

“I am hoping we will have a calmer second half of the season, when hopefully we will have strengthened in January.

"This is my club, in my heart going back to my boyhood, it’s a nice place to be, it’s nice to have done 100 games and let’s hope I can get a few more before I retire.”