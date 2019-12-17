'You have to hold your hands up to a moment of quality' Graham Potter responds to Brighton's draw at Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter praised the individual brilliance of Wilfried Zaha after the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Potter’s team dominated from the outset at Selhurst Park but only had Neal Maupay’s effort to show for it before Zaha - who had been well shackled for most of the match by Martin Montoya - took centre stage and netted his third goal of the Premier League campaign.

The result leaves Albion 13th in the league standings on 20 points after 17 matches, while Roy Hodgson’s Palace are ninth and have three points more.

“Apart from a five-minute spell we were really good and controlled the game,” said Potter. “Of course we didn’t get a second goal. We played really well but one action from a top player [Wilfried Zaha] does you. I’m proud of the players.

“We could always look to improve and do something better but you have to hold your hands up to the quality of the strike. They were putting balls into the box and we could have dealt with that better. But we created a lot of opportunities. Lots to take forwards in a positive way.

“In the Premier League you know if you don’t get a second goal - and the home crowd get behind the team - the environment changes. We dealt with it [Palace’s play] OK but not well enough because they scored.

"[Apart from] a second or third goal and keep a clean sheet, we haven’t done too much wrong. They have good footballers. We kept them as quiet as we could but not enough.

“Neal Maupay scored a really good goal. He worked hard and did his job for the team. It’s nice for him to be among the goals.”

Brighton will face another stern test this Saturday as they prepare to face an in-form Sheffield United team at the Amex Stadium. Chris Wilder’s United are seventh in the table.