Your new look Brighton starting XI - IF the transfer window rumours are accurate

Graham Potter looks set to bolster his squad this month – but how could his side look once the transfer window slams shut at the end of the January?

Albion's manager is eyeing several new additions, with attacking and midfield reinforcements believed to be top of his list. Brighton have already been linked with a host of players, and this is how the Seagull’s team could look if the rumours are to be believed – scroll down and click through the pages to have a look:

GK: Mathew Ryan Has played in every Premier League game for Brighton so far this season.

LB: Youssouf Sabaly Has reportedly been offered to several Premier League clubs - including Brighton - for 15m.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters The Tottenham star has been linked with a move to Brighton during this window.

CB: Adam Webster The 25-year-old has made 16 appearances, scoring three goals in the Premier League.

