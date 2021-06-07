Ben White named in England Euro 2020 squad as Trent Alexander-Arnold's replacement

Ben White impressed against Romania on his first start for England.

Brighton defender Ben White has completed a remarkable couple of weeks after being named in England’s Euro 2020 squad.

The 23-year-old has been called up from the standby list to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was forced to pull out after picking up a thigh strain.

It is a remarkable turnaround for White. This time last week, the versatile player was uncapped, and his inclusion in Southgate’s 33-man provisional squad had been seen as an opportunity to gain some experience around the England set-up.

Ben White has pipped James Ward-Prowse for the final place in the England squad.

He then came on as a late substitute, playing in centre midfield, against Austria on Wednesday night before starting in the centre of defence against Romania on Sunday.

His impressive performance catapulted him ahead of Ben Godfrey in Southgate’s plans, and with centre-half Harry Maguire still struggling with an ankle injury, White has been given the nod to replace Alexander-Arnold in the 26-man party.

It’s another blow for midfielder James Ward-Prowse, who had hoped to have been called up after being unfortunate to miss out when Southgate opted to initially name four right-backs in his squad, but it seems that White’s versatility – he can play across the back four and in central midfield – has seen him selected.

White’s inclusion was announced by the Football Association on Monday morning as the team continue preparations for their European Championship opener against Croatia.