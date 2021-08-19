Brighton and Hove Albion and Worthing legends turn out in memory of John

John Shepherd

Ex-Albion players expected to appear include Steve Foster, Dean Wilkins, Charlie Oatway, Kevin Bremner, Ian Chapman, Adam Hinshelwood, Stuart Tuck, Stuart Munday, John Keeley, Peter Smith, Dean Cox, Junior McDougald, Paul Watson, Danny Simmonds, John Westcott and Phil Andrews.

The match - Brighton Legends v Worthing Legends - will take place at Worthing FC on Sunday, August29, 1pm.

It has been sponsored by Carlucaso all gate receipts will be donated to Parkinson’s UK in memory of John, who suffered from the disease in the final years of his life.

John Shepherd in his playing days at the Goldstone

The match has also been supported by Paul Lelliott and Portsdown Office Ltd; Paul was coached as a youngster John Shepherd and Mick Fogden.

Mick Fogden will boss the Brighton team with Russell Bromage. Mick and John Shepherd worked as joint youth team coaches at Brighton for many years.

Mick said: “We are very grateful to George Dowell and Worthing FC for hosting this event, a great opportunity for football fans to see some of their old heroes back in action whilst remembering John.

“John Shepherd’s son, Dominic has been instrumental in helping to put the Brighton squad together.”

Keith Rowley will oversee the Worthing side with Barry Lloyd and Brian Donnelly.