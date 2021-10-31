Brighton and Hove Albion face in-form Haywards Heath in Sussex Cup
Haywards Heath v Brighton under-23s and Crawley Town v Lancing are among the highlights of the draw for the second round of the Sussex Senior Cup.
Sussex' s highest placed non-league side Eastbourne Borough will go to Roffey.
The draw was broadcast by BBC Radio Sussex on Saturday overseen by Kevin Anderson, with Paul Baston, Sussex FA Finance Manager, drawing the home teams and Paul Jeffery, Operations Manager, drew the away teams.
The following ties were drawn:
Mile Oak vs. Eastbourne United Association
Billingshurst vs. Three Bridges
Bexhill United vs. East Preston
East Grinstead Town vs. Bognor Regis Town
Chichester City vs. Whitehawk
Worthing vs. Loxwood or Seaford Town
Crawley Town vs. Lancing
Worthing United vs. Little Common
Haywards Heath Town vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Roffey vs. Eastbourne Borough
Littlehampton Town vs. Lewes
Horsham YMCA vs. Montpelier Villa
Burgess Hill Town vs. Hastings United
Horsham vs. Pagham
Saltdean United vs. Crawley Down Gatwick
Shoreham or Steyning Town Community vs. Eastbourne Town
Fixtures are to be played on or before Wednesday, November 17.