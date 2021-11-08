Brighton and Hove Albion host 'Girls' Football Day' for female footballers across Sussex

Female footballers from across Sussex had the opportunity to take part in a free football day, delivered by Brighton and Hove Albion.

50 girls of all abilities, aged 6-13, took part in the session which included warm ups, shooting, dribbling, small–sided matches, tournaments and a healthy-eating workshop led by qualified nutritionists.

The event was delivered by Albion in the Community, Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club’s official charity, and backed by American Express, who helped organise the session and provide support as assistant coaches and match officials.

One of the 50 girls that took part in the event on Thursday, October 28.

American Express Vice President, Beverly Sawyers, said, “Our long-term partnership with the club is built on shared values including a commitment to diversity and inclusion, as well as specific investment in women’s and girls’ football.

“Sponsorship of the women’s team and nurturing female talent is an important part of this commitment.