10 players that Brighton & Hove Albion could target whose contracts are expiring next summer

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: A General view as the teams line up prior to kick off during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton at American Express Community Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion endured a strong summer window, bringing in the likes of Marc Cucurella and Abdallah Sima, however will still be hoping to bolster their squad over their next couple of windows as they look to improve on a poor few seasons in the Premier League.

The Seagulls may look to add an attacking option so they don’t have to rely on Neal Maupay as much, while they could also lose Jurgen Locadia, Danny Welbeck, Tudor Baluta and Pascal Gross next summer if they don’t sign new contracts.

Here are 10 players whose contracts are expiring in 2022 and so could be sold for cheap in the January window or become a free agent next summer.

Calum Chambers has struggled to secure a regular spot in Arsenal's first team since he joined in 2014 and could see his spell in London end next summer. The Gunners have the option to extend the defender's contract by a year, however with the arrivals of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White, the 26-year-old could be on his way out.

Niklas Stark's has been with Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin since 2015 but with the defender's contract expiring next summer, there could be a host of clubs interested in his signature. However Pál Dárdai's side are very keen to extend the 26-year-old's stay.

David Brooks impressed for Bournemouth during his time in the Premier League and Newcastle United were reportedly keen on the midfielder this summer. If the 24-year-old opts to run down his contract then he could be a brilliant addition.

John Brooks has been a solid member of Wolfsburg's defence since he joined the Bundesliga club in 2017. After Ben White's move to Arsenal, Brighton could be in the market for a new centre-back and the 28-year-old could be available for cheap if he was to be keen on a switch.

Marc Oliver Kempf is a regular in Stuttgart's team and has already scored two goals in three league games from defence. Hertha Berlin were reportedly interested in the centre-back this summer, however could go for cheap now that he only has a year left.

Jeffrey Schlupp has heaps of Premier League experience and was part of the team that won the Premier League title with Leicester City. The wing-back has been limited to appearances from the bench for Crystal Palace recently and could be on his way out of Selhurst Park if he doesn't sign a new contract.