7 footballers that are still signed to Premier League clubs that you probably forgot about

Every year there is always some extremely memorable buys - such as Cristiano Ronaldo rejoining Manchester United – while some deals may go under the radar and simply just not go to plan.
Those players may have a disappointing season at their new club before being sent out on loan or spend their weekends watching the match on their television at home.
Here are seven of those footballers that you might have forgotten still play in the Premier League.
Did you remember them all?
1. Phil Bardsley
Phil Bardsley is a well known name around the Premier League, previously playing for Manchester United, Sunderland and Stoke City. However, at the age of 36-years-old, many will be surprised to know he still plays for Burnley and hasn't been released. The full-back made four appearances in the league for the Clarets last season and has been an unused substitute in each of their four matches so far.
Photo: Alex Pantling
2. Kenedy
Kenedy had good potential when he joined Chelsea in 2015 and enjoyed a positive loan spell with Newcastle United during the 2018/19 season, however has been forgotten about since. The Brazilian hasn't made a Premier League appearance since he left St. James' Park and was instead sent out on loan to Getafe, Grenada and Flamengo.
Photo: Clive Rose
3. Sheyi Ojo
Sheyi Ojo signed for Millwall on loan this summer - his eighth loan spell during his time with Liverpool. The 24-year-old joined the Reds in 2011, however he has only made eight Premier League appearances for them since.
Photo: Ben Hoskins
4. Jason Steele
Many football fans may not have even know Jason Steele was in the Premier League in the first place after joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Sunderland in 2018. The goalkeeper has made a handful of appearances in the Carabao Cup since his arrival but has never featured in the league for the Seagulls.
Photo: NICK POTTS