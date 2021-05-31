'Absolute legend', 'Tears in my eyes' - Brighton fans react as 'icon' Glenn Murray announces retirement

Glenn Murray playing for Brighton & Hove Albion. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The 37-year-old initially joined Albion in 2008 in a deal worth £400,000. The forward would spend three and a half years on the south coast before making a move to Crystal Palace.

Murray would return to the Seagulls in 2016, initially on a temporary deal from Bournemouth, before signing permanently the following January.

In total, the striker hit 111 goals in 285 outings for Brighton, as well as 20 assists.

After a couple of loan spells away from Albion, he joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer in February.

Murray confirmed his retirement via his personal Twitter account on Monday morning.

The hitman wrote: “To all the Clubs, Players & Fans that I’ve come across on this life changing journey....THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart. It’s been a pleasure, hanging them up. 31/05/2021”.

We’ve gathered the best reactions from grateful supporters on Twitter below:

@EnglandsBestCB tweeted: “Need to bring him back to the Amex for a friendly in front of the fans so we get to say a proper goodbye”

@Brightonfan tweeted: “Striker coach ASAP please. Tears in my eyes this morning!!”

@mpholman tweeted: “Glenn I wish you every success in next stage of your career and been pleasure to meet you on couple of occasions with BHAFC . Nothing but a true professional.”

@ohnopandas tweeted: “Announce Testimonial!! Only one word to describe this man, legend! Thank you Muzza, enjoy your retirement.”

@ollyatterbury2 tweeted: “Icon! Need him back as a striker coach”

@Hotchi1idog tweeted: “Absolute legend. All the best for your future endeavours. Please recognise him at the Amex. Testimonial please”

@AntreasBaik tweeted: “THANK YOU! Legendary Glenn Murray for all the great moments! Hope to see you around soon! Once a Seagull, always a Seagull!”

@BHAFC_CAM tweeted: “Thank you for everything king. Forever my favourite player of all time”

@BBidulph86 tweeted: “Thank you Glenn. Thanks for the goals and the amazing memories. A true legend of the club. Enjoy your retirement.”