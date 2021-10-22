'Absolutely relentless' - Paul Merson delivers score prediction for Brighton clash vs Man City

Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Albion have started the season at an impressive pace, and currently sit fourth in the table after eight matches, just four points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Graham Potter’s men dropped points against lowly Norwich City last week, however, and had to settle for a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road.

For their part, City are just one spot above the Seagulls, and kept up their stellar form with a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley in their last top flight outing.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s clash, Merson believes that Pep Guardiola’s men will be victorious again on the south coast.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said: “Brighton are a good team and I've said this before, but Manchester City look absolutely relentless.

"I think the home side will cause problems, but City's goal-scoring power will be too much for Graham Potter and co to handle.”