Adam Webster new contract: What the Brighton star said, how long is the deal, why he signed and the one down side?

Adam Webster has agreed a new deal at Brighton

So last week Brighton lost a defender in a £50m deal as Ben White departed with the club's best wishes to Arsenal.

It's impossible not to be pleased for White as he will no doubt go on to have a fine career with Arsenal - and likely England - while Albion received a substantial fee for a player they picked up for free and developed superbly through their academy.

Brighton also knew they are currently well covered in defensive areas and today's announcement that their excellent defender Adam Webster has agreed a new five-year contract will ensure that continues.

Webster, 26, originally joined Albion in 2019 in a then record £20m deal as he signed from Bristol City. A few eyebrows were raised at the fee for a defender who was then unproven at the top level.

Webster took a few games to settle but quickly established himself as a very capable Premier League defender. Last season, despite missing nine games with an ankle injury, Webster was excellent.

He himself rated the campaign as his best yet as a professional and he has been suitably rewarded with a new contract that secures his long term future.

Webster has formed a great defensive partnership with skipper Lewis Dunk and the former Ipswich man always causes problems at set-pieces and has chipped in for four goals since his arrival.

“I am absolutely over the moon to sign a new deal," said Webster. "As soon as I heard there was the potential for me to sign a new contract I was thrilled and I am pleased to get it done. Now I can focus on the new season.

“The club have shown a lot of faith in me to bring me here in the first place, to reward with me a new contract is amazing and I can’t wait for the next five years.

“It’s an easy project to buy into, without a doubt. You can see the way the club is going and everyone is pulling in the right direction, it’s a great place to be. It’s a fantastic place to come and work every day, to work to improve.”

Webster has also developed a close bond with Graham Potter, Albion's head coach. Potter has often praised Webster not only for his performances on the pitch but for also for his professionalism and positive influence with the rest of the squad.

“From the first day I signed I’ve had a great relationship with the gaffer. The level of detail he goes into every day, he gives us the best chance to go out and perform every week. There is nowhere else I would rather be playing my football.

“We’ve got a good bond, he’s very honest and is approachable. You can chat to him about anything, if you’ve got anything you want to get off your chest his door is always open, that’s massive for us as players.”