Marc Cucurella. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

The former Barcelona youth prospect joins the Seagulls from Getafe on a five-year contract in a deal believed to be worth around £15.4 million.

The 23-year-old can play at both left-back and on the left side of midfield, and has been at the centre of a lengthy period of speculation involving Graham Potter’s men.

For his part, the Albion boss has expressed his positivity about the deal.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: "We have been keen to bring Marc to the club, and we are really pleased to finally welcome him here and are excited to begin working with him.

"He has had a fantastic education in the youth teams at Barcelona and he has gone onto make a real impression in La Liga and within the national set up. He is a versatile player, and he will add competition and options to the squad.”

