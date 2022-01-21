Another injury blow for Billy Reid and Brighton ahead of Leicester

Shane Duffy (ankle) and Adam Lallana (hamstring) were hopeful of a return for the trip to the King Power but the duo remain unavailable.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu is still hindered by his hamstring and will miss out while Yves Bissouma is still at the Africa Cup of Nations with Mali.

With Brighton boss Graham Potter having tested positive for coronavirus, assistant Billy Reid will take charge at the King Power Stadium in his absence.

Reid hopes to have captain Lewis Dunk back in contention. The centre-half has been out since the beginning of December with a knee injury but he could be added to the squad if he comes through training on Saturday.

"Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana won’t make it," confirmed Reid. "If Lewis Dunk comes through training on Saturday he could be in the squad."

Reid has long been the trusted assistant to Potter having work with him at Ostersunds, Swansea and now Brighton.

"I feel comfortable with Graham, "said Reid. "He involves me in everything. I was really impressed when I first met Graham.

"I knew from my first impression that he was a real thinker about football and a guy who was a cut above the level he was working at then, which was second tier in Sweden.

"His man management is fantastic and it’s been a privilege to work with him and a real learning curve for me personally.

"I was manager at Hamilton for eight years, so I know what to expect but obviously the Premier League is a step up. We’ll try and keep things as normal as possible and prepare for a tough game at Leicester on Sunday."

Albion recorded a 2-1 victory against Leicester at the Amex Stadium earlier this campaign but Reid expects a stern test at the King Power despite their late 3-2 loss to Spurs in midweek.

Reid said: "We were at the Spurs’ game on Wednesday when it looked as if they were going to win then they lost it in the last 30 seconds, but that will make them more ready for us.

"I’m sure Leicester will be hurting. They have a lot of injuries and players on international duty but they will be dangerous. Brendan Rodgers’ teams are always organised and they are a top-eight team. We will have to be at our best.

"I know Brendan and his assistant Chris Davies from their time at Celtic when he won everything. Since he went into Leicester he’s made a big impression. We’re going up against some top coaches, make no mistake about that.

"They are capable of scoring goals. They are probably leaking more goals at the moment but whoever plays, they will still have a strong squad available."

Leicester have no fresh injury concerns and also welcome Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after coming off against Tottenham with a calf issue and Daniel Amartey is back after Ghana’s early Africa Cup of Nations exit.