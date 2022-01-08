Another major midfield injury blow for Graham Potter and Brighton ahead of Crystal Palace

Enock Mwepu hobbled off against West Brom in the FA Cup

Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu looks a major doubt for Brighton's home clash against Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium this Friday (8pm).

Mwepu, 24, hobbled off during during the early stages of Albion's FA Cup third round tie against West Brom at the Hawthorns.

The Zambia international pulled-up sharply and had to be replaced by Alexis Mac Allister on 28 minutes.

It adds to Graham Potter' s availability issues as Albion are already without their highly influential midfielder Yves Bissouma who is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Mali.

Brighton play three matches in ten days from Friday: Palace (a), Chelsea (h), Leicester (a).

Mwepu has been unlucky with injuries and covid since his £23m summer arrival from Red Bull Salzburg. He has made 13 appearances and scored twice, including a cracking goal against Liverpool in a 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Brighton remain hopeful that skipper Lewis Dunk (knee) and Adam Webster (calf/fatigue) will be available to face Palace on Friday.

Palace were also in FA Cup action today and advanced thanks to a 2-1 victory against Millwall.