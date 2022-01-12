Antonio Conte and Tottenham advised to make decisive January move for Brighton's £50m rated Adama Traore alternative

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is keen to add to his options on the right flank this January

Lamptey has been in fine form for Albion this season and is returning to his best after a long term hamstring injury.

The former Chelsea man joined Brighton for £3m from Stamford Bridge in January 2020 and has since thrived under the guidance of Albion head coach Graham Potter.

Lamptey's skill and searing pace has caught the eye of many of the top clubs in the Premier League and also German giants Bayern Munich.

The England youth international is contracted with Brighton until June 2025 and it would take a serious bid for Seagulls to even consider parting with their star man.

Last season Ben White joined Arsenal for £50m and Albion would expect to command a similar figure for Lamptey.

Antonio Conte and Tottenham are said to be keen on boosting their options on the right and have also been heavily linked with Wolves powerhouse Adama Traoré.

However Whelan believes Lamptey, 21, would be a better option for Conte's men as he is stronger in defensive areas.

“I think Lamptey would definitely make more sense than Traore, that’s for sure," Noel Whelan said.

“Defending isn’t exactly Traore’s strong suit, especially 1-on-1 defending. Yes, he’s got power. Yes, he’s got pace. But defending is an art and something which takes time to perfect.

“We’ve seen where Adama Traore is at his best, and that’s high up the pitch in wide areas or through the middle, running at defenders, bursting past people to create chances.

“It’s an interesting scenario that he could play wing-back for Conte, but many wingers have been converted and failed before. You have to have something about you defensively.

“Lamptey is a much better fit, he’s the one. He’s a natural wing-back. That’s his role, and he’s been taught that ever since he was a boy.”

Lamptey is set to be action for Brighton once more on Friday as tey welcome old rivals Crystal Palace to the Amex Stadium.