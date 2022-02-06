Antonio Conte makes Harry Kane tactical admission as Tottenham cruise to FA Cup victory against Brighton

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte

Spurs boss Antonio Conte praised his star striker Harry Kane after the England captain netted twice to send Brighton out of the FA Cup.

Kane put Spurs 1-0 up in the 13th minute after pouncing on a mistake from Adam Webster and exquisitely firing past Robert Sanchez from the edge of the box.

Spurs went 2-0 up ten minutes later after Emerson Royal's cross from the tightest of angles deflected off of Solly March and looped over a helpless Sanchez.

Brighton came out fighting in the second half and pulled a goal back in the 63rd minute after Yves Bissouma's deflected effort went in following a mazy solo run.

Moments later however, Spurs went 3-1 up after Webster's tackle on Son inside his box deflected to Kane to pounce once again and tap in from a yard out.

Speaking after the game, Antonio Conte said: "Harry, in the past, in the games that he didn't score, I liked his performance.

"Harry is a player who's scored a lot in the past as a number nine.

"But what we can appreciate - me and the whole team - is his attitude and commitment for the whole team. I think this is the most important thing for us.

"Then, for sure, to score two goals is important because he's a number nine, he's used to scoring goals.

"We are working on the physical condition with the team. We're trying to improve the intensity, also during the training sessions. I think all these situations can improve the performance with all the players."