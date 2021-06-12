'Are you serious?' - Gabby Agbonlahor fumes in heated debate over Brighton player

Ben White. (Photo by Lee Smith - Pool/Getty Images)

The Three Lions get their Euro 2020 campaign underway with a tricky group stage clash against Croatia on Sunday, but Gareth Southgate could face a quandary over who to play at the heart of defence.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire only returned to training in the past few days after missing a considerable spell through injury, and there have been suggestions that the England boss could opt to start Luke Shaw on the left side of a central three.

Mings and White are also in contention, with the latter making his international debut last week after being drafted in to the squad as a last minute replacement for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But former Villa striker Agbonlahor believes that if Southgate decides to play four at the back, then Mings should get the nod ahead of the Albion talent.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “If it was a two you’d play Mings and Stones, wouldn’t you?”

Host Adam Catterall replied: “No, I’d play Ben White ”

An incredulous Agbonlahor responded: “Over Mings? Don’t start. Are you serious? Don’t start.”

“I know why you’re doing it, because you’re a Villa fan”, Catterall argued back.

Agbonlahor fired back: “No, come on, mate. Tyrone Mings, left-sided centre-half, left-footed, quick.”

But Catterall was quick to shut down the ex-Villan, retorting: “Ben White’s better than him.”

“On the ball, maybe, but he’s not a better defender”, Agbonlahor offered.