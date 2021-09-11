Arsenal line up potential raids for Brighton and Brentford men, Tottenham plot swoop for UCL winner

The Seagulls head into the post-international break fixture off the back of a 2-0 loss to Everton, but their previous three wins on the trot in all competitions will still see them in confident mood when they take on Thomas Frank's Bees.

Writing his weekly predictions piece for BBC Sport, pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson gave his verdict on Brighton's clash against Brentford, and tipped a 1-1 scoreline.

Expanding on his choice, the 64-year-old wrote: “It's so far, so good for Brentford who are still unbeaten after three league games.

“Brighton should probably expect a noisy atmosphere like the one we saw when the Bees beat Arsenal in the first game of the season because the home fans will be enjoying themselves.

“The Seagulls made a bright start themselves by winning their first two games but they found it hard going against Everton last time out, and I think the points will be shared here.”

Meanwhile, Lawro's prediction opponent for the week, The Vaccines frontman Justin Young, backed the hosts to secure a 1-0 win, and said: “Brentford are a classic newly promoted team with puppy dog enthusiasm - the sheen of just being in the Premier League has not worn off. I live in west London, so I'm going to back the Bees here.”

The last time the two sides faced each other, back in 2017, it was a 3-3 thriller, with Tomar Hemed's goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time ensured the points were shared.

We’ve gathered the best of today's Premier League speculation below…

1. Diakhaby set to leave Valencia “plan to sell” Mouctar Diakhaby during the upcoming winter transfer window. Newcastle United and Leicester City have both been linked. (Deporte Valenciano) (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images) Photo: Aitor Alcalde Photo Sales

2. Levy eyes up Rudiger Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is ready to explore the possibility of bringing Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger to the club. (Express) (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) Photo: Alexander Hassenstein Photo Sales

3. Everton plan to rekindle Maitland-Niles interest Everton are planning to revive their attempts to sign Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles in January. (ESPN) (Photo by Lynne Cameron - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Pool Photo Sales

4. Liverpool in Coman hunt Liverpool are in the hunt to sign Bayern Munich ace Kingsley Coman, with the winger thought to be closing in on an exit from the Bavarian giants. (Le 10 Sport) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: FRANCK FIFE Photo Sales