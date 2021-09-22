Arsenal-linked Brighton star drops big hint on future ambitions, Aston Villa eye Champions League forward

The Seagulls head into the game in high spirits following their Premier League win over Leicester City last weekend, and will be hopeful of keeping their positive momentum going by booking their place in the next round of the cup.

Brighton last faced Swansea back in 2018, and thrashed their opponents 4-1 thanks to a brace from Glenn Murray, and a goal a-piece for Anthony Knockaert and Jurgen Locadia.

Speaking after their big win over the Foxes, Brighton boss Graham Potter singled out summer signing Marc Cucurella for praise, and said: “(I'm) really impressed with his personality and character and how he has settled in.

“He is a top professional and has played a lot of games in La Liga. His attributes are there to see. He offers us something different down the left hand side which means we can play Solly (March) on the right.

“We lacked balance against Everton and I think he provides that with his natural left foot which we missed when Solly was injured.

“He is a fantastic addition for us and adds to the side. It was a good home debut. Two matches in the Premier League and two wins...maybe he’s our lucky charm.”Cucurella joined Brighton from Getafe for a fee of around £15m, and was on the books at Barcelona earlier in his career.

