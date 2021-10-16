Arsenal plot raid for highly-rated Brighton player, Crystal Palace want Rangers midfielder

Nike Strike Aerowsculpt Official Premier League match ball. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Albion have made a fine start to the season and are sixth in the table on 14 points from seven Premier League matches.

Norwich have struggled on their return to the top flight and are rock bottom with just one point and are the division's lowest scorers with just two.

"Brighton played well against Arsenal and were a little unlucky not to claim all three points," wrote Owen in his Bet Victor predictions blog.

"They’ve made a fantastic start to the season, and it shows no sign of slowing down. They’ve got a tough run of fixtures after this, so Graham Potter will be targeting the win here.

"Norwich got their first point of the season away to Burnley, but they desperately needed more. They’re still the league’s lowest scorers with just two, and they show no real signs of changing that.

"Norwich will give this everything, but I don’t think they’ll have enough to beat Brighton. I fancy them to nick a goal, but I fancy Brighton to narrowly edge this 2-1."

Brighton trio Yves Bissouma, Enock Mwepu and Adam Webster are all in contention to return to action having resumed training.

Midfielders Bissouma and Mwepu have not featured since Albion’s win over Leicester on September 19 due to knee and groin problems respectively, while defender Webster suffered a hamstring issue at Brentford the previous weekend.

