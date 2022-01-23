Aston Villa reportedly turn attentions away from Brighton & Hove Albion star, Arsenal could be set to table substantial bid for international striker

Aston Villa have already had a busy window, signing Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne, and have now been tipped to beat Leeds United to the signings of a £10 million valued Ligue 1 midfielder after reportedly giving up on a Brighton & Hove Albion star.

Villa have also been linked with a three-time Serie A winning midfielder with one source reporting they have already made a move for the player.

Another club who have been busy, and still have lots of business to do, is Newcastle United who are continuing to pursue a Sevilla defender as their “top defensive target”.

Meanwhile, Burnley have been linked with a surprising bid to land a former Arsenal midfielder on-loan this month while West Ham could be lining up and incredible £60 million bid for an England international striker.

The Hammers have also reportedly withdrawn from the race to sign a Wolves winger after being told that the players would be signing for Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have distanced themselves from a move for a Bundesliga midfielder.

Finally, Chelsea could be set to lose left-back Marcos Alonso but have a replacement lined up should the Spaniard depart Stamford Bridge.

Here are Sunday’s Premier League transfer rumours:

1. Liverpool unlikely to move for Zakaria Liverpool have distanced themselves from a move for Denis Zakaria following speculation that they were interested in signing the midfielder (Liverpool Echo)

2. Alonso linked with return to Spain as Blues eye replacement Atletico Madrid are keen on signing Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso with the Blues reportedly having joined the race to sign Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa (Marca/Sky Deutchland)

3. Traore signing for Spurs as West Ham pull out West Ham have pulled out of the race to sign Wolves' winger Adama Traore as they have been told he is "signing for Tottenham" (Football Insider)

4. Villa make approach for Bentancur Aston Villa have made an approach for Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and initial discussions are said to be underway (Daily Mail)