Aston Villa vs Brighton player ratings: Who shone and who struggled on Steven Gerrard's big day at Villa Park

Brighton had the better chances in the first half with Tariq Lamptey and Leo Trossard both having efforts saved by Villa keeper Martinez.

While Brighton keeper Jason Steele preformed well on his Premier League debut to keep out Matty Cash and Danny Ings.

The hosts improved after the break and pinned Albion back. Villa’s first goal of the Gerrard era arrived seven minutes from time courtesy of a superb curling strike from Ollie Watkins.

Tyrone Mings then smashed home a second goal after 88 minutes to send Villa Park wild and hand Gerrard’s team victory.

Scroll down and click through to see how each player rated on a highly-charged afternoon at Villa Park

1. Jason Steele 7/10 No chance with Ollie Watkins' and Tyrone Mings goals to spoil his Premier League debut. Excellent early save to thwart a header from Matty Cash and quick off his line to deny Danny Ings. Composed distribution. Photo Sales

2. Lewis Dunk 7/10 Dunk Played on the left of the back three and as always didn't put a foot out of place Photo Sales

3. Shane Duffy 7/10 Defended very well for the most and good in possession. Backed off to much and didn't engage Watkins for the winning goal. Photo Sales

4. Adam Webster 7/10 First start since Brentford following his hamstring injury and did well. Important headers to clear danger and tried to push forward more in the second half to start attacks. Unlucky with clearance at the end that fell to Mings Photo Sales