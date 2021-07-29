Ben White Arsenal transfer: Second medical latest, Brighton sell-on clause, £50m deal in final stages

Ben White's move to Arsenal is expected to go through in the coming days

White, 23, visited Arsenal’s training ground at London Colney and the deal is expected to be officially announced in the coming days.

He had the first part of medical on Wednesday and is undergoing the second stage today.

Arsenal have been determined to land the versatile Albion man all summer after technical director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta made his signing a high priority.

Negotiations for White started in June as the Gunners saw their initial bid of £40m rejected. Brighton then knocked back an offer of £47m, before finally agreeing to the £50m fee.

It’s also thought that Albion insisted on a sell-on clause for White and will receive a percentage of any transfer fee should he leave Arsenal in the future.

White joined Brighton as a 14-year-old in 2014 having just been rejected by Southampton. He progressed well through the youth ranks and continued his development with loan spells at Newport, Peterborough and Leeds, where he helped Marcelo Bielsa’s team to the Championship title.

The England defender made 36 appearances in the Premier League for Brighton last campaign and helped Albion maintain their top flight status for a fifth consecutive season.

He impressed in a back three alongside Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster but he also has the ability to play at right back or as a defensive midfielder. He contributed to Brighton having the joint-best defence in the bottom half of the Premier League last season with 46 goals conceded.

He made his England debut in June against Austria and then played a full 90 against Romania.