Big Brighton Survey: We want YOUR views on what went wrong and right, Graham Potter's future, transfer plans and Yves Bissouma

Graham Potter's men played some very tidy football at times this season but didn't always get to the result to match the performance.

The team achieved their main objective of staying in the top flight but should Albion be doing better than surviving.

The plan for the club is to establish themselves as a regular in the top 10...are they on track to achieve this under Potter?

Today we are launching our annual Big Brighton Survey and we want to know your views on the season just gone, what next for Brighton and the type of players they should be targeting this summer.

How much do you think the club needs to spend this summer to get Brighton in a position further away from the relegation places? Who should leave the club this summer and should they consider cashing in on their main assets Yves Bissouma or Ben White?

The Big Brighton Survey launched today and will run until Friday morning.

We will then look to bring you the results over the weekend as Brighton reflect on how they can improve, and plan for a fifth straight season in the top flight.