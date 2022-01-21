Billy Reid reveals exact moment Tariq Lamptey proved his star quality on bruising debut at Leicester

Brighton knew they had a serious talent when they signed Tariq Lamptey but there was one moment on his debut at Leicester in 2020 that stood out for Brighton assistant Billy Reid.

Lamptey had already made an flying start on his first outing following his arrival from Chelsea. But midway through the first half the Albion man received a hefty blow to the face that required lengthy treatment on the touchline.

It was a clash that would result in stiches to the lip but Lamptey shrugged off the injury and continued to play a vital part in a hard fought 0-0 draw that day.

Tariq Lamptey receives treatment during his bruising debut at Leicester in 2020

Lamptey helped Graham Potter' s team in the closing stages of that season and his skilful and full-throttle displays saw Albion avoid the drop that campaign.

The England under-21 is a firm favourite with the Brighton fans and has added a fresh and enjoyable dimension to Albion's right flank.

Lamptey is now finding his best form once more following a lengthy hamstring injury and will look to impress at the King Power once more this Sunday.

Reid, who will take charge at Leicester as head coach Graham Potter has covid, has enjoyed a working with Lamptey and admits the 21-year-old is a special talent.

"It's interesting speaking about the Leicester game, his debut, because after about 20 minutes he got his lip burst," said Reid.

"You could see in him then the character in him, which was just to get back on the pitch, he was so eager.

"He has made a very big impression on everyone at this football club.

"Right through first team training and you can see he is something special. He has been unfortunate with injuries as we all know, and he is getting minutes back into him.