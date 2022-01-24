Bjorn Hamberg reveals why Tariq Lamptey did not start at Leicester despite blistering display against Chelsea

Brighton's flying wing back Tariq Lamptey is getting back to his best after hamstring surgery

Brighton coach Bjorn Hamberg believes Tariq Lamptey is equally as dangerous to opposing teams from the start or from the bench.

Lamptey, 21, produced a scintillating display in the 1-1 home draw against Chelsea last week but was then on the bench for Albion's 1-1 draw at Leicester on Sunday.

Albion's flying back was introduced on the hour at the King Power and he, alongside Danny Welbeck, were instrumental in helping the Seagulls claim a point and extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

Many fans were surprised to see Lamptey on the bench against Leicester but were delighted to see him make such an impact against Leicester's tiring defenders as Welbeck nodded home an 82nd minute leveller.

Hamberg is pleased to see Lamptey returning to his best form but admits they are still carefully monitoring his game time after almost a year out following hamstring surgery.

Asked if the former Chelsea man is more dangerous from the start or from the bench, Hamberg said: "Whatever is the best way we are happy. He can do both of them and he has done.

"There is still a little bit of managing his minutes. And obviously after Chelsea a high intensity game and stretching the backline a lot.

"We have to choose whether to start, or the back end of the game and this time we chose the back end and he had a good impact coming on."

Lamptey and Brighton will now get an opportunity to rest and recover as the Premier League temporally halts for the international break.