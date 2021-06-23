Bookmakers predict where Brighton, Newcastle, Norwich and Brentford will finish in the 2021/22 Premier League

Brighton and Newcastle will once again hope to steer clear of relegation trouble next season

Graham Potter’s men played some decent football last campaign as they finished 16th and 13 points above the above the relegation places.

They begin their fifth consecutive season in the Premier League on August 14 at Burnley and Betvictor.com have tipped them to do even better this season.

Albion are priced at 2/1 to finish in the top half next season and a top six spot is 10/1. Potter’s men are 33/1 to achieve a Champions League finish and the more optimistic fans can back Albion to win the title at 500/1.

Albion did however flirt once more with the relegation places last season and they 4/1 for a bottom three finish – ahead of Newcastle 10/3, Southampton 10/3, Burnley 11/4, Crystal Palace 11/4, Brentford 5/4, Watford 1/1 and Norwich 10/11.

Manchester City face Aston Villa at home on the final day of the season and with the Citizens currently the favourites to win the 2021/2022 Premier League season (4/6) it could be the Etihad where the trophy is once again lifted.

Norwich City will come up against Tottenham Hotspur in their last game of the season and as the Canaries are the most likely team to be relegated according to BetVictor (10/11) Spurs might be Norwich’s final opponent before returning to the Championship.

Premier League Winner 2021/22: Manchester City: 4/6, Liverpool: 5/1, Chelsea: 5/1, Manchester United: 8/1, Leicester City: 33/1, Tottenham Hotspur: 33/1

Premier League Top 4 Finish 2021/22: Manchester City: 1/20, Chelsea: 1/4, Liverpool: 1/4, Manchester United: 2/7, Tottenham Hotspur: 5/1, Leicester City: 5/1, Arsenal: 7/1, Everton: 9/1, Leeds United: 10/1, West Ham United 10/1