Brighton 0-0 Arsenal: Progress continues but why the empty seats at the Amex Stadium?

Brighton played well at the Amex Stadium but struggled to find a way through Arsenal's defence

But it’s not the noble art, it’s the beautiful game, and as David Coleman famously said nearly half a century ago, “goals pay the rent”

On the hour, 10 shots for the Albion, but not one on target, and as the extremely soggy early evening continued, there was that uneasy but all to frequent feeling that for all their superiority, and the extremely unlikely opportunity to top the Premier League - if they won by nine clear goals - the footballing gods would conspire against the Seagulls.

Despite another 30 minutes of domination, there was no Albion breakthrough, but on the flip side nothing negative from the aforementioned footballing gods.

It was very much two points dropped rather than a point gained, and almost a touch of de ja vu from last season, lots of possession and numerous chances but no end product.

It’s still progress, it’s still heading in the right direction, but the Albion need goals, if this excellent start to the campaign is to continue.

Postscript, whilst the weather may very well be a telling factor, along with the late kick off for TV, a large number of empty seats at the Amex.