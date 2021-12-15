Brighton 0-1 Wolves player ratings: Big trouble for Enock Mwepu and Yves Bissouma blow ahead of Man United

Graham Potter rallies his troops during their match against Wolves at the Amex Stadium

Wolves edged 1-0 ahead in the first minute of added time at the end of the first half through Romain Saiss.

Brighton only partially cleared a corner from the right and Ruben Neves dinked the ball over their defence for Saiss to volley into the bottom left corner.

Enock Mwepu had Brighton's best two chances but the Zambia international twice fired over from close range when well placed.

Had no chance with the opening goal just before halftime. Looked far more assured with his distribution and some good saves. Better performance.

Solly March also should have done better with a first half opportunity and there was disappointment for Yves Bissouma as he picked up his fifth booking of the season.

The defeat caps a tough week for Albion who have struggled with injuries and covid.

Lively figure down the right. Always willing to take on his marker and performed defensive duties well. Kept driving forward.

Was a doubt with an ankle injury but was solid and reliable as ever against a lively Traore.

Captain for the evening and played in his preferred position on left side of the centre back. Booked for a foul on Traore.

Bombed up and down the left and linked well with Moder. Needs a goal or an assist to take his game to the next level

Actually played quite well in the first half despite a glaring miss towards the end. Also missed a good opportunity in the second when he fired over from Moder's freekick

Picked up his fifth booking and will miss Man United this Saturday. Lacked the drive normally associated with his game

Missed a great chance on 20 minutes when he blazed wide with his right foot when well placed. Shifted to the left in the second half but couldn't find a telling pass against a well-drilled Wolves

Frustrating evening on his return to the starting XI. Rarely had any service and was hooked on the hour for Mac Allister. January will be interesting.

Albion always look better when Trossard is involved but they struggled to get the ball to him and the Belgian made little impact.

No lack of effort from the Poland international but disappointing on a few set pieces. Tough evening.

On for Connolly and added drive and determination. One long range effort and will be disappointed not to start

A few nice touches when he came on but couldn't unpick the lock