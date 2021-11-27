Brighton 0 Leeds United 0 - Derren Howard's player ratings as Tariq Lamptey dazzles but strikers misfire badly

Lamptey was a constant menace in first half and created opportunities for Jakub Moder and Neal Maupay, while Leo Trossard also cracked the woodwork.
Moder and Maupay also missed further chances after the break and substitute Solly March also had two efforts well-saved by Leeds stopper Meslier.
Albion had 20 attempts in total but in the end they were thankful for two sharp saves from returning goalkeeper Rob Sanchez who denied Tyler Roberts.
The point moves Brighton up to eighth in the table while Leeds remain in 17th.
