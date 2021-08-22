Brighton 2-0 Watford: Six things we learned as Shane Duffy and Yves Bissouma sparkle for Graham Potter

Graham Potter's Albion were very impressive against Watford

Albion recorded their best ever start to a top flight campaign with their win this weekend and are now sitting pretty in second, at the time of writing (Saturday, August 21).

But what were the key talking points from the game?

Shane Duffy's resurgence

Everyone loves an underdog/second chance story.

This is a top narrative that I'm sure every Albion fan can get behind: Duffy is back and looking better than ever.

The Irishman has had a torrid couple of years but Ben White's departure and injuries to Veltman and Burn means Duffy has been called up - and he is seizing his opportunity.

It was an absolute bullet of a header from the defender to open the scoring against Watford. His dominance in the air is such a weapon both defensively and offensively.

On his goal, Duffy said: "It was amazing. It is just a special place for me and to score here, first home game back after a difficult year, it will sink in tonight. I am delighted for the lads.

Graham Potter added: "He’s a monster in the box. He is so big and strong to stop. So it was a great goal."

Let's hope this revival continues.

Yves Bissouma masterclass

I've said it before: this man is a pitbull.

He is so strong, aggressive, athletic and best of all, very good on the ball.

"He has all the attributes to be a top midfielder," said Danny Murphy on Match of the Day. You can't argue with that.

The man wins tackles, provides assists, sets up attacks, beats the press, wins his duels.

This was a Bissouma masterclass.

Neal Maupay hot streak

Great to see Maupay get off to a good start after a troublesome season both on and off the pitch last year.

It was a composed finish against Watford, which is something you've not been able to say about the striker at times previously.

He always works hard and has been in the right place at the right time for both of his goals this season - the sign of a good striker.

Shame to see him go off so shortly after scoring. He looked really disappointed, and who can blame him?

Potter said of Maupay's injury after the game: “It’s early, but we are hopeful. Days more than weeks. But it is disappointing for him as he was doing really well.

"By his own admission he did not have the best of seasons last year. But like anyone you learn from it and come back stronger and he has shown he can do that.”

Game management

You're probably bored of hearing that Brighton lost the most points from winning positions last year (25).

In the second half against Watford, Brighton effectively shut up shop and sat and defended their 2-0 lead.

I don't blame them. Why give Ismaila Sarr a chance to run in behind and get his team back in it?

It's boring but it's streetwise, which is something Brighton have not been the past two seasons under Potter.

I'd personally rather see attack after attack for 90 minutes like we saw at the Euros, but the Premier League is a marathon and not a sprint.

Clinical Brighton

Brighton have scored two goals in both of their games this season. They're taking their chances when playing well.

The season's potential is massive if they can keep it up. If they had scored their expected goals last season, Albion would have finished fifth.

Graham Potter's beard

He's ditched the tracksuit. He's tried the scarf. He's tried the suit. But it is the the beard that seems to be the missing piece in this Brighton jigsaw.

How long will he grow it? Will he keep it after a loss?