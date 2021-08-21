Brighton 2-0 Watford: Sweet Caroline had the Amex rocking again but Shane Duffy's redemption is pure Bob Marley

Shane Duffy was voted man of the match for the second consecutive match

Whilst Neil Diamond clearly knew Sweet Caroline was a ‘bangin’ tune when he wrote it, could he ever have imagined nearly half a century later that it would become a British sporting anthem almost uniting the nation?

With Albion back in the traditional stripes after a 12 month all blue hiatus, almost 30,000 back in the post pandemic Amex, good times never seemed so good.

Although with the returning Shane Duffy back in the Albion starting line-up, having previously looked liked his Brighton career was over, Bob Marley’s Redemption would been equally as apt, pre match.

And things only got better for Duffy on 10 minutes when he headed home from Pascal Gross’s corner, if Carlsberg did Redemption, would it be like this?

Alongside Duffy the assured performance from Adam Webster probably had many Arsenal fans asking if they’d paid £50 million for the wrong Brighton defender.

“Whose sorry now” by Connie Francis anyone?

As for the returning crowd, despite the obligatory ‘holiday gaps’, as the Albion dominated their visitors it was like they’d never been away. The dominance rewarded on 41 minutes when the previously much maligned Neal Maupay doubled the lead with his second goal in as many games.

Another potential redemption scenario at the break with Aaron Connolly, another player who was so far out in the cold he had ice on his boots, coming on for the injured Maupay.

On 51 minutes, with it looking easier to score, he missed a gilt edged opportunity to emulate Duffy and make it 3-0...so near but yet so far.

Whilst 2-0 is a traditionally dangerous lead, despite the occasional signs of life from Watford, the Albion never looked in any kind of trouble.

Despite a late rally by the visitors, the Albion’s victory was comfortable, despite not adding to the goal tally in the second period.

The rejuvenated Duffy got the MOTM for the second time in two games, but as the fans streamed away into the August evening, here's two burning questions for the Amex faithful to ponder.

With under a fortnight before the transfer window closes, will Albion break the bank and bring in that quality striker that could prove to be the final piece in the Jigsaw?

But equally as significantly, as with Mark Lawrenson those 40 summers ago, is now the time to cash in on Yves Bissouma and in the process potentially usurp the £50 million Ben White transfer record.