Brighton and Hove Albion: How are the 16 players who left on loan in the summer getting on elsewhere?

From experienced professionals to younger players looking to make their mark, the loan system is a key part of Albion's transfer strategy and player development.

Recent signings such as Abdallah Sima and Kaoru Mitoma arrived in the summer and immediately went back out on loan, while the likes of young internationals Andi Zeqiri, Moises Caicedo and Michal Karbownik are also taking the next steps on their careers.

Academy graduates such as Alex Cochrane and Teddy Jenks are up in the Scottish Premiership. Jensen Weir is in League One with Cambridge United and Ryan Longman in the Championship at Hull.

It's certainly enough to keep Albion's loans manager David Weir gainfully employed.

1. Michal Karbownik Did okay for Albion in the Carabao Cup at Cardiff and then immediately sealed a loan deal to Olympiakos. Has ligament problems and is expected to return to fitness shortly. Last featured in the Greek League during Olympiakos' 2-0 win against Asteras T on September 26. Has made five appearances, including an Europa League win against Royal Antwerp.

2. Moises Caicedo Made a slow start to life on loan at lowly Belgian outfit KFCO Beerschot VA due to international football with Ecuador. Caicedo scored in the Cup in a 4-0 away win and played last week in their 1-1 draw at Kortrijk. Made six appearances and will get better with regular football

3. Matt Clarke The defender has made nine appearances for West Brom and helped them to third in the table and pushing for promotion. Left the field injured after 19 minutes last time out against Middlesbrough with a head injury and will hope to be back in action soon.

4. Abdallah Sima The 20-year-old joined Brighton last summer for £7m from Slavia Prague and was immediately loaned to Championship outfit Stoke City. He has made just one Championship start from two appearances for Michael O'Neill's team and has been hindered by an ankle injury. He has also made two substitute appearances in the EFL Cup.