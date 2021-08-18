Brighton and West Ham face fresh competition £20m-rated striker, Watford chase 63-cap international star

Xisco Munoz's newly-promoted Hornets also got the season off to a flyer, with a 3-2 win over Aston Villa, and have the potential to cause Brighton some real problems with their direct, pacey attacking approach.

Speaking after the win over the Clarets, which saw Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister stun the hosts with a quick fire double in the second-half, Seagulls boss Graham Potter said: “We have had a challenging pre-season and we lost Joel (Veltman) yesterday.

“We got off to a bad start and that's the last thing you want with full house and returning crowds. We then had luck because we were fortunate to go in 1-0 but you are better to be lucky than good sometimes.

“The players were fantastic. It was important the guys were finishing the game were ready and influence the game and they did. The team performance got better. We attacked better controlled it. You still have to defend your box here and fight which we did. In the end, two really good goals and that was enough to get the three points.”

Turning his attention to stand-in defender Shane Duffy, who endured a difficult loan spell with Celtic last season, Potter contended: “I thought he was immense. He has been fantastic since he came back. His attitude and professionalism, his approach to the team and group. He has been really good.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Canaries close in on Williams Norwich City look to have beaten the likes of Newcastle United and Southampton in the race to sign Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams on loan. The 20-year-old has made fifty senior appearances in two seasons for the Red Devils. (Sky Sports) Photo: KACPER PEMPEL Buy photo

2. Ronaldo hits back at rumours Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to deny rumours linking him with a move away from the Italian giants. Reports had suggested that his agent had offered him to the likes of Real Madrid and Man City (Instagram) Photo: Emilio Andreoli Buy photo

3. Atleti set hefty Trippier asking price Arsenal are believed to have been set an asking price in excess of £50m to sign Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier. Man Utd were heavily linked with the ex-Burnley star earlier in the summer, but are said to have baulked at the hefty asking price, which has been set to ward off potential interest. (AS) Photo: JOHN SIBLEY Buy photo

4. Report reveals Whites' transfer plans Leeds United have been tipped to turn their attentions towards signing a winger, after they conclude a £7m move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien. He impressed in the Championship last season, making 42 appearances. (Telegraph) Photo: George Wood Buy photo