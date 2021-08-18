Brighton and West Ham face fresh competition £20m-rated striker, Watford chase 63-cap international star

Xisco Munoz's newly-promoted Hornets also got the season off to a flyer, with a 3-2 win over Aston Villa, and have the potential to cause Brighton some real problems with their direct, pacey attacking approach.
Speaking after the win over the Clarets, which saw Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister stun the hosts with a quick fire double in the second-half, Seagulls boss Graham Potter said: “We have had a challenging pre-season and we lost Joel (Veltman) yesterday.
“We got off to a bad start and that's the last thing you want with full house and returning crowds. We then had luck because we were fortunate to go in 1-0 but you are better to be lucky than good sometimes.
“The players were fantastic. It was important the guys were finishing the game were ready and influence the game and they did. The team performance got better. We attacked better controlled it. You still have to defend your box here and fight which we did. In the end, two really good goals and that was enough to get the three points.”
Turning his attention to stand-in defender Shane Duffy, who endured a difficult loan spell with Celtic last season, Potter contended: “I thought he was immense. He has been fantastic since he came back. His attitude and professionalism, his approach to the team and group. He has been really good.”
