Brighton battle Crystal Palace for Arsenal talent, Exit-bound forward prefers Wolves to Albion

Ben White’s potential transfer from Brighton to Arsenal has already been one of the sagas of the summer window.
The 23-year-old is seemingly on the cusp of a move to north London, but former England defender Danny Mills has admitted that he isn’t heading to a more successful club.
Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “The only thing I am surprised at is Ben White has gone to Arsenal.
“Let’s assume that he will be at Arsenal for two or three years at least before he goes somewhere else. I just think he is better than that.
“What is he going to win at Arsenal? League Cup, if he is lucky. Maybe the FA Cup.
“I think he is an exceptional player and I think he is a fantastic signing for Arsenal. I am just a little bit surprised that Manchester United, who are looking for a centre-half, hasn’t come in for him.”
Mills isn’t the only pundit to have expressed his doubt over White’s decision to move to north London.
Speaking about the matter recently, former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan said: “Why would he want to go there?
“With respect to Brighton it’s a step up but there may be other steps available to him that are far more compelling than Arsenal.
“If Ben White is now in the international squad and revered the way he is, because he’s a top quality player, why are Arsenal in the mix? Arsenal are all over the place."
