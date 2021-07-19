Brighton battle Crystal Palace for Arsenal talent, Exit-bound forward prefers Wolves to Albion

The 23-year-old is seemingly on the cusp of a move to north London, but former England defender Danny Mills has admitted that he isn’t heading to a more successful club.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “The only thing I am surprised at is Ben White has gone to Arsenal.

“Let’s assume that he will be at Arsenal for two or three years at least before he goes somewhere else. I just think he is better than that.

“What is he going to win at Arsenal? League Cup, if he is lucky. Maybe the FA Cup.

“I think he is an exceptional player and I think he is a fantastic signing for Arsenal. I am just a little bit surprised that Manchester United, who are looking for a centre-half, hasn’t come in for him.”

Mills isn’t the only pundit to have expressed his doubt over White’s decision to move to north London.

Speaking about the matter recently, former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan said: “Why would he want to go there?

“With respect to Brighton it’s a step up but there may be other steps available to him that are far more compelling than Arsenal.

“If Ben White is now in the international squad and revered the way he is, because he’s a top quality player, why are Arsenal in the mix? Arsenal are all over the place."

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Clarets keen on Yarmolenko Burnley have entered the race to sign West Ham United attacker Andriy Yarmolenko this summer. (Ekrem Konur) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: PAUL ELLIS Buy photo

2. Owls still want Peacock-Farrell Sheffield Wednesday still harbour an interest in signing Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell this summer. (The Athletic) (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Buy photo

3. Arteta wants five more signings Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to bring another five new faces to the club before the summer transfer window closes. A new goalkeeper, right-back and creative midfielder are at the top of the agenda. (The Athletic) (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Welsh Buy photo

4. Leeds keen on Boulaya Leeds United are in talks with Ligue 1 outfit Metz over the potential transfer of Farid Boulaya. The playmaker could cost as little as £3.9 million. (Mohamed Toubache) (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN Buy photo