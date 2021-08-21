Brighton battle West Ham and Leeds United for Serie A star, Man City player refuses to join Spurs

Albion started their Premier League campaign with a late comeback against Burnley, and Mark Lawrenson believes they are capable of making it six points from six this weekend.

In his weekly predictions piece for BBC Sport, the pundit and broadcaster gave his verdict on all the weekend's Premier League games, and tipped his former club to pick up a 2-1 win over the Hornets.

Expanding on his prediction, Lawro wrote: “Both these sides were winners on the opening weekend but it is Brighton who I think will build on that here.

“Watford surprised me against Villa but I don't see them getting too many points on the road.

“This might be one of the games the Hornets see as winnable, though, so it could turn out to be a little bit more open than people expect.”

Meanwhile, the 64-year-old's prediction opponent fan for the week, The Wombats drummer and Everton fan Dan Haggis, opted for a 1-1 draw.

The last time the two sides faced each other, back in February last year, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Amex, with a late own-goal from Watford man Adrian Mariappa cancelling out his teammate Abdoulaye Doucoure's first-half strike to ensure the two sides shared the points.

Elsewhere, Lawro tipped the likes of Manchester United, Brentford and Leeds United to pick up wins.

