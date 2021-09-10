Brighton beat Aston Villa and Wolves to new signing, Potter sends message to forgotten Albion man

Lamptey, 20, has not featured for Brighton since injuring his hamstring last season in a Premier League match at Fulham last December.

The initial diagnosis was said to be “not too serious” but the former Chelsea man, who joined Albion for a bargain £3.5m in January 2019, has struggled to overcome the problem.

It’s been a frustrating period for player and club as Lamptey had made a sparkling start to his Albion career with his high energy performances on the right side of Potter’s team.

He scored his first Premier League goal for the club with a well-taken strike in a narrow 2-1 loss at Tottenham in November 2020 and his displays attracted plenty of transfer speculation.

Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Man United were all linked with the player who is contracted with the Seagulls until 2025.

Lamptey underwent surgery on his hamstring just before the end of last season and was expected to be ready for action at the start of this Premier League campaign.

His long awaited return was delayed once more however as Albion continue to take a cautious approach.

Lamptey’s explosive pace and style of play means they can take no chances with the player who made such difference to Albion team when he burst on to the scene.

Potter however is optimistic the injury frustrations are almost behind him and feels the England under-21 will see action this month.

“Tariq played in an internal 11 v 11 game on Tuesday for 20 minutes and came through fine, he did really well,” said Potter speaking at the Albion fans’ forum on Wednesday night.

“Without putting a definite time scale on it, there’s a possibility he could be involved in the Carabao Cup game against Swansea City on 22 September.”

