Brighton chief makes worrying Danny Welbeck contract admission

Striker Danny Welbeck is out of contract

Welbeck 30, showed moments of genuine class last season as he finished the campaign with six goals.

The former Man United and Arsenal front runner did have his injury problems and finished the season with a hamstring issue.

Barber however believes Welbeck, who joined on a free transfer last summer after an injury hit spell at Watford, proved the doubters wrong and would like to reward the 42-cap England international with a new deal.

"He did a fantastic job for us," said Barber. "Anyone who doubted that Danny [Welbeck] was still capable of playing at this level have had their questions answered by the performances that he gave us.

"Obviously we would love Danny back next season.

"The plus side from what we saw is that he did a great job for us, the downside of what we saw is that makes him attractive to other clubs as well.

"Therefore we go into a position where we would love Danny to be with us next year but we also know that he is even more desirable because of the opportunity he took with us and did a good job with us.