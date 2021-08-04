Brighton close in on £30m double transfer raid, Wolves eye £20m-rated promising midfielder
Brighton & Hove Albion's pre-season campaign is drawing to a close, but there's still time to build up some match fitness, with their final game against Getafe taking place this weekend.
The Seagulls take on Burnley in their first match of the Premier League season this month, and they'll be raring to go as they look to get the season off to a flyer.
Meanwhile, Brighton defender Adam Webster has signed a new five-year contract with the club, and revealed: “I am absolutely over the moon to sign a new deal.
“As soon as I heard there was the potential for me to sign a new contract I was thrilled and I am pleased to get it done. Now I can focus on the new season.
“The club have shown a lot of faith in me to bring me here in the first place, to reward with me a new contract is amazing and I can’t wait for the next five years.
“It’s an easy project to buy into, without a doubt. You can see the way the club is going and everyone is pulling in the right direction, it’s a great place to be. It’s a fantastic place to come and work every day, to work to improve.”
He continued: “From the first day I signed I’ve had a great relationship with the gaffer (Graham Potter). The level of detail he goes into every day, he gives us the best chance to go out and perform every week. There is nowhere else I would rather be playing my football.
“We’ve got a good bond, he’s very honest and is approachable. You can chat to him about anything, if you’ve got anything you want to get off your chest his door is always open, that’s massive for us as players.”
