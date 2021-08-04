Brighton close in on £30m double transfer raid, Wolves eye £20m-rated promising midfielder

The Seagulls take on Burnley in their first match of the Premier League season this month, and they'll be raring to go as they look to get the season off to a flyer.

Meanwhile, Brighton defender Adam Webster has signed a new five-year contract with the club, and revealed: “I am absolutely over the moon to sign a new deal.

“As soon as I heard there was the potential for me to sign a new contract I was thrilled and I am pleased to get it done. Now I can focus on the new season.

“The club have shown a lot of faith in me to bring me here in the first place, to reward with me a new contract is amazing and I can’t wait for the next five years.

“It’s an easy project to buy into, without a doubt. You can see the way the club is going and everyone is pulling in the right direction, it’s a great place to be. It’s a fantastic place to come and work every day, to work to improve.”

He continued: “From the first day I signed I’ve had a great relationship with the gaffer (Graham Potter). The level of detail he goes into every day, he gives us the best chance to go out and perform every week. There is nowhere else I would rather be playing my football.

“We’ve got a good bond, he’s very honest and is approachable. You can chat to him about anything, if you’ve got anything you want to get off your chest his door is always open, that’s massive for us as players.”

1. Hammers new favourites to sign Liverpool man West Ham United have overtaken Newcastle to become the fresh favourites to sign Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The £35m ace missed the majority of last season with an injury, and could be moved on this summer. (SkyBet)

2. Blues see Lukaku offer rejected Chelsea are understood to have seen an £85m offer for their former player Romelu Lukaku turned down by Inter. The Belgian goal-machine left the Blues in 2014, and went on to play for Everton and Man Utd before joining Inter in 2019. (BBC Sport)

3. Gunners ready Maddison raid Arsenal are hoping to land James Maddison on a cut-price deal, by offering Leicester City an enticing player plus cash deal. Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah are all players who could be offered in exchange for the set-piece specialist. (Football.London)

4. Spurs' Romero deal edges closer Spurs are closing in on a move for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, with his club working to bring in both Lille's Sven Botman and Juventus' Merih Demiral in his place. Romero has been capped five times at senior level for Argentina. (Sky Sports)