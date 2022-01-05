Brighton close to £20m Premier League ace in a deal sure to upset Crystal Palace

Graham Potter and Brighton are keen to bolster their attack this January

Old rivals Brighton and Crystal Palace plus Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen are all in the race for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, who is out of contract at the Emirates this summer.

The January window could be the final opportunity for Arsenal to receive a fee for the player who is tipped to leave despite uncertainty surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Bayer Leverkusen are said to have already entered pre-contract talks with the 22-year-old and the club have a decent reputation in developing young talent, having nurtured the likes of Kai Havertz, now at Chelsea and Tottenham's Son Heung-Min.

Brighton however are still thought to be in the race having previously expressed their interest in the Arsenal player during the previous window.

Albion are ninth in the Premier League but only Wolves, Burnley and Norwich have scored fewer goals this season.

Nketiah has played jut 38 minutes in the Premier League for Mikel Arteta's team this campaign but has impressed in the Carabao, scoring five from three matches.

Nketiah has also been lethal for the England under-21s where he has found the net 16 times from 17appearances.

Brighton feel the former Leeds loanee could be just the player to add th finish touch to their clever build up play.

Albion are short in the striking department as Aaron Connolly has been loaned to Championship club Middlesbrough, although experienced striker Danny Welbeck is working his way back to full fitness after hamstring surgery.

Neal Maupay remains Albion's leading scorer with seven goals.

It is thought both Palace and Brighton wanted to sign Nketiah last summer but it was claimed both clubs failed to agree personal terms.