Brighton could lose star man to divisional rivals this summer, Watford's new boss makes surprising admission

The Seagulls went into the winter break in solid form, and will look to take their positive momentum into this weekend's clash against Antonio Conte's side.

Meanwhile, Brighton brought in new signing Deniz Undav on deadline day, and it will be fascinating to see how a striker who's been prolific in Belgian football fares in the Premier League.

In a recent interview, the £6m man said: “In the academy at Werder Bremen some coaches called me Gerd Muller. I didn’t know who he was at first, but they said I had a similar style…with a big backside!

“So I started watching some old videos, and they had a point. Playing with my back to goal and holding the ball up is my big strength and if you are strong you can hold off one or two defenders – you don’t have to be a giant to play that target-man role.”

He continued: “When they told me at 14 that I didn’t have a future with them because I was too small, it broke my heart. But I did not abandon hope. I left the family home at 17 to sign for Havelse in the semi-pro regional league, the fourth division in Germany.

“There I combined playing and training with working full-time, eight-hour days operating a laser machine in a factory. I got up around 4am, went to the factory, then I went to training and got back home around 8pm before doing it all again the next day.

“I had to do that job for the money to live because I was only earning around £120 a week. And I couldn’t survive on the money from the football alone.”

He went on to join Union, and didn't look back from there - impressing in the Belgian top tier and securing his move to Brighton.

Take a look at all the latest stories from the Premier League, as the reaction to the transfer window and build-up to the top tier's return continue:

1. Lampard key to Alli decision The opportunity to play under Frank Lampard is said to have been the decisive factor in persuading Dele Alli to leave Spurs for Everton. The England international had the opportunity to head to France on loan, but opted for a permanent exit instead. (Mirror) Photo: DANIEL LEAL Photo Sales

2. Hammers knocked back in Nunez pursuit West Ham United are believed to have made an offer in the region of £40m for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez on deadline day, but saw their approach knocked back. He's been in lethal form for his side so far this season, scoring 20 goals in 25 games. (Fabrizio Romano) Photo: CARLOS COSTA Photo Sales

3. Duo made Morata move Both Spurs and Arsenal are said to have made last-ditch attempts to sign Spain international Alvaro Morata on deadline day. The ex-Chelsea man is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid, and has scored just five league goals in 22 outing so far this season. (Sport Witness) Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO Photo Sales

4. Magpies snubbed by Belgian ace Newcastle United and Spurs both made moves to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Yannick Carrasco on deadline, but the player was unwilling to move, according to Spanish reports. He's also played for the likes of Monaco and Dalian Professional. (Sport Witness) Photo: OSCAR DEL POZO Photo Sales