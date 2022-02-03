Brighton could lose star man to divisional rivals this summer, Watford's new boss makes surprising admission

The Seagulls went into the winter break in solid form, and will look to take their positive momentum into this weekend's clash against Antonio Conte's side.
Meanwhile, Brighton brought in new signing Deniz Undav on deadline day, and it will be fascinating to see how a striker who's been prolific in Belgian football fares in the Premier League.
In a recent interview, the £6m man said: “In the academy at Werder Bremen some coaches called me Gerd Muller. I didn’t know who he was at first, but they said I had a similar style…with a big backside!
“So I started watching some old videos, and they had a point. Playing with my back to goal and holding the ball up is my big strength and if you are strong you can hold off one or two defenders – you don’t have to be a giant to play that target-man role.”
He continued: “When they told me at 14 that I didn’t have a future with them because I was too small, it broke my heart. But I did not abandon hope. I left the family home at 17 to sign for Havelse in the semi-pro regional league, the fourth division in Germany.
“There I combined playing and training with working full-time, eight-hour days operating a laser machine in a factory. I got up around 4am, went to the factory, then I went to training and got back home around 8pm before doing it all again the next day.
“I had to do that job for the money to live because I was only earning around £120 a week. And I couldn’t survive on the money from the football alone.”
He went on to join Union, and didn't look back from there - impressing in the Belgian top tier and securing his move to Brighton.
Take a look at all the latest stories from the Premier League, as the reaction to the transfer window and build-up to the top tier's return continue: