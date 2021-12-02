Brighton Crowd pictures: Albion fans celebrate with Neal Maupay and Graham Potter after late West Ham drama

Graham Potter' s team showed great character to fight back against powerful and well-drilled Hammers team and Albion also had three injuries to contend with.

Jeremy Sarmineto and Adam Webster hobbled off in the first half while Adam Lallana went off in the closing stages which saw Brighton finish the match with 10 men as Potter had used his subs.

But Albion kept going and the point sees them up to seventh in the Premier League table. Potter celebrated with the travelling supporters at the end.

Scroll down and click through to see the scenes at the London Stadium.

1. West Ham 1-1 Brighton Graham Potter celebrates with Neal Maupay, Yves Bissouma and assistant Billy Reid

2. West Ham 1-1 Brighton Brighton fans look dejected after West Ham's early goal

3. West Ham 1-1 Brighton Brighton fans celebrate with Neal Maupay

4. West Ham 1-1 Brighton Albion players soak up the applause