Brighton fans perplexed by omission of key player as Albion attempt to leapfrog Manchester City - 'It's a Potter surprise'
Graham Potter's omission of in-form defender Shane Duffy for the visit of Manchester City has left some Brighton fans confused.
Fourth-placed Albion have the chance to leapfrog today's visitors, who sit one place above them in the table.
The Seagulls come into the game on the back of two goalless draws but confidence is high they can continue their excellent start to the season.
However, some nerves have crept in among fans after the team news was announced.
Graham Potter has made one change to the side which drew at Norwich, with Solly March coming in for Shane Duffy.
Reacting to the news on Twitter, @TomasBHFC said Albion are 'setting up to lose'.
Brighton fan Kevin Ticehurst wrote: "Duffy dropped?! What?! Why?! Glad to see Solly back!"
Similar mixed feelings were shared by a fan named Claudine (@BHAFCIOU): "Why is Duffy not starting???? But that bench is looking very good."
Twitter users @AaronBHAFC and @rDog50 also questioned the omission of the in-form centre-back.
However, @Alfie_Bower7 was pleased to see that Duffy is being given a rest.
@ryanadsett was pleased with the line-up, writing: "Good team."
@EddieMcNamara wasn't as thrilled.
He wrote: "Bissouma has to be in there. Why can Potter never play his best 11?"
@JasonLAR81 added: "It's a Potter surprise today."
Here is how both teams will line-up:
Brighton: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Burn, Veltman, Moder, March, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Maupay
Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Connolly, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Duffy, Richards
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Jesus, Foden, Grealish
Subs: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Edozie, Palmer