Brighton favourites to secure £35m impressive double deal, Aston Villa could miss out on £7m-rated starlet
Brighton & Hove Albion are back in pre-season action this weekend, when they take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road tomorrow afternoon.
The Seagulls are hoping from an improvement on the 2020/21 Premier League season, in which their lack of clinical finishing proved costly, as they finished a in a disappointing 16th place.
Meanwhile, Brighton defender Adam Webster has been reflecting on the previous campaign, and his hopes for the upcoming season, and revealed: “To do it at the highest level, it can’t be far off my best season in football.
“It was frustrating for me that I missed nine games through injury when I was really enjoying myself, but it was definitely a good season for me and I want to build on that.
“My understanding of the game improved a lot last season, I am getting more experienced and that side of your game improves with that.”
He continued: “I can help the younger players around me instead of being the one that other people are looking to help. My experience is a big part of that and hopefully I can try and help the young lads, as we have got quite a few of them in the squad.
“With experience you learn to move on from mistakes and deal with them, but everyone copes differently. People who are hard on themselves have a tougher time because of it, even if it’s not as bad as they think it is.
“You can’t let it affect you because it can really have a negative impact on your game. I think it’s important to stay level-headed.”
We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…