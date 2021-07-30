Brighton favourites to secure £35m impressive double deal, Aston Villa could miss out on £7m-rated starlet

The Seagulls are hoping from an improvement on the 2020/21 Premier League season, in which their lack of clinical finishing proved costly, as they finished a in a disappointing 16th place.

Meanwhile, Brighton defender Adam Webster has been reflecting on the previous campaign, and his hopes for the upcoming season, and revealed: “To do it at the highest level, it can’t be far off my best season in football.

“It was frustrating for me that I missed nine games through injury when I was really enjoying myself, but it was definitely a good season for me and I want to build on that.

“My understanding of the game improved a lot last season, I am getting more experienced and that side of your game improves with that.”

He continued: “I can help the younger players around me instead of being the one that other people are looking to help. My experience is a big part of that and hopefully I can try and help the young lads, as we have got quite a few of them in the squad.

“With experience you learn to move on from mistakes and deal with them, but everyone copes differently. People who are hard on themselves have a tougher time because of it, even if it’s not as bad as they think it is.

“You can’t let it affect you because it can really have a negative impact on your game. I think it’s important to stay level-headed.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Palace close in on Gallagher deal Crystal Palace look to have won the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan. The rising star, who was also wanted by Leeds, is leaving Stamford Bridge temporarily to continue his development, after impressing at West Brom last season. (BBC Sport) Photo: Charles McQuillan Buy photo

2. Blues could swoop for Lukaku Reports from Italy have suggested that Chelsea have tabled a massive bid for their former striker Romelu Lukaku, offer Serie A giants over £110m for the lethal striker. The Belgium international netted 24 goals in his club's title-winning campaign last season. (Mirror) Photo: MATTHIAS HANGST Buy photo

3. Man Utd face struggle to land Brazilian Manchester United look set for a struggle if they're to lure Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior to Old Trafford, as the Brazilian ace is said to favour remaining with Los Blancos. He made 49 appearances for his side in all competitions last season. (AS) Photo: Miguel Schincariol Buy photo

4. Foxes keeping tabs on Pereira Leicester City are the latest side to take an interest in West Brom winger Matheus Pereira, who is expected to fetch a fee of around £30m. Leeds United and West Ham have also been heavily linked with the Brazilian ace. (Mirror) Photo: Pool Buy photo